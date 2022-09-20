Head-To-Head Contrast: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) versus Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Root has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 4 0 0 1.80 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Root and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Root presently has a consensus price target of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 141.85%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Root and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81% Kingsway Financial Services -4.83% 182.30% 2.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Root and Kingsway Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.40 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.33 Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million 2.05 -$340,000.00 ($0.23) -33.96

Kingsway Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Root. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Root, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services beats Root on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers uninsured warrant administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and commercial refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services, including operational accounting, such as bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, and analysis and strategic finance services; technical accounting comprising initial public offerings, SEC reporting, and international consolidation services; human resources, workforce management, and compliance support services; and advisory services. The company offers its products and services through credit unions, dealers, homebuilders, and consumers. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

