Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Helium One Global Stock Performance

Shares of HLOGF remained flat at 0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.11. Helium One Global has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.23.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

