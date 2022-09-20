Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Helium One Global Stock Performance
Shares of HLOGF remained flat at 0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.11. Helium One Global has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.23.
About Helium One Global
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helium One Global (HLOGF)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.