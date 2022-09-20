Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.65

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.65 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 3375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.