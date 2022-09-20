Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,911,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,100 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises 9.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $65,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,418,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 91.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 67,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 167,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

HPE stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. 97,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,300,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

