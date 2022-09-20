HEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.01 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, HEX has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One HEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $5.52 billion and $6.01 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00118871 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00863514 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
