HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,354 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPKEW traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62.

