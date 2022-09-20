Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 106,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 96,899 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of LOW opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

