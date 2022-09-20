Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 236 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 424.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5,746.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.33.

MKTX opened at $238.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.29. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.42 and a 1-year high of $434.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

