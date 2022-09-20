Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.11.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

