Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a $10.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.58 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $293.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.