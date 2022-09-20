HTMLCOIN Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $713,061.05 and $782.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2018. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

