iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Trading Up 0.4%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 489 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 482.50 ($5.83). Approximately 8,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 37,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480.50 ($5.81).

iEnergizer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 455.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 424.50. The company has a market capitalization of £917.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1,419.12.

Get iEnergizer alerts:

iEnergizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from iEnergizer’s previous dividend of $8.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. iEnergizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

About iEnergizer

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.