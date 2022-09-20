Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €3.10 ($3.16) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma
Innate Pharma Company Profile
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.