Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €3.10 ($3.16) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

