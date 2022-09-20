Insider Buying: Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Rating) insider Janine McArdle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.25 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($36,713.29).

Santos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st. Santos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

