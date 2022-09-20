Insight Folios Inc Acquires 37,685 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,685 shares during the period. Vector Group accounts for 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Vector Group worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.



