Insight Folios Inc Acquires 5,093 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

