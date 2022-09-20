Insight Folios Inc Buys 5,562 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Universal accounts for 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Universal were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Universal by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Universal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 247,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Universal by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Universal by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of UVV stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 90.80%.

Insider Activity at Universal

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

