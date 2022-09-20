Insight Folios Inc Invests $1.11 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

