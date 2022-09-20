Insight Folios Inc Purchases 161 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.17. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,587.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $568,975. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

