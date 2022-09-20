Insight Folios Inc Sells 7,777 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.11% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

RMT stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

