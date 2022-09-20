Insight Folios Inc Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after buying an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSM opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $405.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

