InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5,535.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $54.34 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

