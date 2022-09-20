InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 72,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

InterCure Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,916. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $202.59 million and a P/E ratio of 25.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterCure by 70.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in InterCure by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in InterCure during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,592,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

