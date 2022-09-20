International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down to $18.18

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $17.51. International Game Technology shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 611 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

