Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $418.21. 6,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,962. The company has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.90 and its 200 day moving average is $429.69.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $765,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

