Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Calton & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 924.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $291.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.55 and a 200 day moving average of $313.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.