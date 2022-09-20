Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Spotify Technology comprises about 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 59.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 309.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. 18,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.34. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.