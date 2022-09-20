iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $105.61

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.61 and last traded at $105.76, with a volume of 233999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.28.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
