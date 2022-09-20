iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

