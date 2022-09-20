iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.73. 59,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,077. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $93.94 and a 1 year high of $108.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

