iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.19

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.19 and last traded at $104.22, with a volume of 11206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.53.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 146,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.