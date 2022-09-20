iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,739. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

