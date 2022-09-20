Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $9.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.
A number of research analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JOBY opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.53.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
