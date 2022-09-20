Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $9.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $45,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 441,206 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JOBY opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

