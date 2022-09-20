John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHML. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHML traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.