JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $22.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Shares of SKIN opened at $12.17 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.49.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
