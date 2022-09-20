JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $80.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $65.54 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

