JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $80.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $65.54 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

