JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

