JulSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $592,358.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $592,358.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

