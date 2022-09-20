Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JFHHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

