KamPay (KAMPAY) Price Down 8.6% This Week

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. KamPay has a total market cap of $490,990.94 and approximately $135,290.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KamPay has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KamPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00878268 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KamPay Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin.
Buying and Selling KamPay
Receive News & Updates for KamPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KamPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.