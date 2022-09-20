Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.32

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.32 and last traded at C$16.33, with a volume of 24076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.22.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.