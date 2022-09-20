Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.02

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 2909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

