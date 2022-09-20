Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

