Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,580 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30.

