Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

