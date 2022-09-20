Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.90.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
