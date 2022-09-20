Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,936 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,103,000 after buying an additional 89,729 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84.

