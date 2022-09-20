Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $91.35 and a twelve month high of $120.85.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

