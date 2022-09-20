Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 819,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,678,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,601,000 after acquiring an additional 595,871 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,794,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,986,000 after acquiring an additional 260,914 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

