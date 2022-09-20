Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.